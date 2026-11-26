WIADOMOŚCI ‘Corruption on an exceptional scale’. Russia: Deputy air force commander in custody Photo . Mirosław Mróz/Defence24.pl A Moscow military court has placed Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Federation’s Aerospace Forces (VKS) responsible for armaments, in pre-trial detention. He has been charged with accepting a bribe on an especially large scale.









The 235th Garrison Military Court in Moscow ordered him held in pre-trial detention for two months, following a request by the Main Military Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. The Russian daily Kommersant reported the 64-year-old general’s arrest on 26 November.

Colonel General Yuri Grekhov (a three-star general, equivalent to a Polish general of the branch) is suspected of an offence under Article 290, Part 6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (accepting a bribe on an especially large scale). In Russia, the offence carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. According to media reports, the serviceman denies the charges.

Who is Yuri Grekhov?

Grekhov has served as deputy commander of the VKS for armaments since 2021, overseeing, among other things, the procurement and modernisation of aircraft and missile equipment. Previously, from 2018 to 2021, he commanded Russia’s air and missile defence forces. His arrest is part of a wave of arrests, ongoing since spring 2024, targeting senior Russian generals and defence ministry officials accused of corruption.

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