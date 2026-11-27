WIADOMOŚCI Putin has sunk trillions of roubles into the war. The scale of the losses revealed Photo . Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) According to calculations by the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s excess military spending between 2022 and 2026 will total 43.6 trillion roubles, of which economists consider nearly 19 trillion roubles to be an irrecoverable loss to the economy. There are many signs that this figure will rise significantly next year.









Russia increases spending on the war

On Tuesday, 24 November, Russia’s State Duma passed the federal budget bill for 2027 at its third reading. Under the “National Defence” budget heading alone, Russia plans to allocate a record 17 trillion roubles. As Aleksander Koliandr of Eurasia Group noted, once funds included under other budget headings are taken into account, Russia’s total military spending could reach 22.8 trillion roubles, or around 10% of Russian GDP.

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According to Novaya Gazeta’s calculations, of the 43.6 trillion roubles that Russia will spend on military purposes between 2022 and 2026 above pre-full-scale-invasion levels, around 25 trillion will go to employees of Russian military-industrial complex companies, as well as to soldiers and their families. This includes, for example, salaries, bonuses and various benefits.

The picture is somewhat different for the remaining 18.6 trillion roubles (around 918.5 billion zlotys), allocated to additional defence orders. Economists regard this spending as a loss of welfare, regardless of whether the military equipment produced with it has already been destroyed in Ukraine or has yet to reach the front.

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Russia’s economy dependent on the war

The extent to which Russia’s economy depends on military spending can be seen in calculations by experts at the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT). While war-related sectors accounted for 25% of Russia’s recorded GDP growth in 2023, by 2025 that figure had reached 95%. In the first half of this year, all of Russia’s economic growth was attributed to these sectors.

It is also worth considering the cost of militarising the Russian economy. The aforementioned 18.6 trillion roubles is equivalent to almost all of Russia’s healthcare spending between 2022 and 2024. Meanwhile, Novaya Gazeta calculated that funding for this sector was cut by more than 700 billion roubles over the several years of war.