WIADOMOŚCI Spain signs Airbus deal for Polish tanker purchase Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. Siły Zbrojne RP, Siły Zbrojne Francji Spain has signed a framework agreement with Airbus for the delivery of A330 MRTT aerial refuelling aircraft. This is an important agreement also from the Polish perspective.







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Poland intends to acquire four aerial refuelling aircraft. The Spanish agreement is crucial, as Spain is the lead nation in this project and must carry out the procurement formalities first. Subsequently, based on agreements with the Spanish government, which will transfer part of the order to Poland, the Armament Agency will complete the purchase for the Siły Powietrzne RP (Polish Air Force).

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Air-to-air refuelling aircraft are a vital link in securing long-duration air operations. This allows fighter jets to remain airborne longer without the need to land at airbases.