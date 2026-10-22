The successful operation was announced by the 2nd National Guard Corps of Ukraine „Khartiia.” The soldiers had been prepared for operations in confined spaces; an underground route was designated for them, and proprietary technological solutions for communication, navigation, and life support were employed. Actions below and above ground were coordinated with drone strikes.

„We knew that gas mains run through the Kharkiv region, and we were certain that the adversary would try to exploit them. The Russians intended to use the gas pipelines to reach the rear of our troops, which is why we went underground ourselves to stop them,” said the Corps commander, General Ihor Obolienskyi. The Ukrainian side had reportedly been observing enemy underground activities for some time now. Instances of Russian forces using underground infrastructure (gas pipelines, water and sewage pipes) were noted, among others, near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region in January 2024, during the fighting for Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region in March 2025, and in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkiv region in September 2025. „We studied their experience […] and transformed this threat into our advantage,” Obolienskyi concluded.