- WIADOMOŚCI
EP votes to support defense tech start-ups
The European Parliament seeks to play a greater role in assisting companies and start-ups that develop defence technologies, having adopted a dedicated resolution on the matter.
On Thursday, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution aimed at securing financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups developing defence technologies. The EP’s position was announced by MEP Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz.
Lawmakers want European defence companies to gain easier access to financing for their projects. They are calling for the elimination of certain bureaucratic hurdles impeding access to military contracts, including streamlining testing and certification procedures for emerging technologies. The resolution also highlights the need for stronger support for the European development of drones, counter-UAS systems, and autonomous technologies.
Ultimately, it should be noted that the resolution is not legally binding; instead, it serves to set a political direction and exert pressure on the European Commission. This also raises questions about concrete implementation, given that the outlined points remain fairly broad and have been reiterated many times across various EU institutions.