WIADOMOŚCI EP votes to support defense tech start-ups Michał Górski Photo. @MoD_Estonia/X.com The European Parliament seeks to play a greater role in assisting companies and start-ups that develop defence technologies, having adopted a dedicated resolution on the matter.







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On Thursday, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution aimed at securing financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups developing defence technologies. The EP’s position was announced by MEP Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz.

Lawmakers want European defence companies to gain easier access to financing for their projects. They are calling for the elimination of certain bureaucratic hurdles impeding access to military contracts, including streamlining testing and certification procedures for emerging technologies. The resolution also highlights the need for stronger support for the European development of drones, counter-UAS systems, and autonomous technologies.