WIADOMOŚCI If Russia attacks Baltic states, Poland will respond Aleksander Olech Photo. MON/X Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has made one of Warsaw’s clearest statements yet on the defence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. If Russia attacks the Baltic states, Poland will not wait. Warsaw would support the immediate activation of NATO’s Article 5 and move to assist its allies.







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Kosiniak-Kamysz made clear that, if he were defence minister at the time of such an attack, he would immediately submit a request to the government and the president for Poland to act. The message is simple: an attack on the Baltic states would also be treated as a direct threat to Polish security.

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This is not only about solidarity. Poland has a direct strategic interest in preventing Russia from gaining control over any part of the Baltic region. If NATO failed to defend Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia, Poland’s own security situation would deteriorate immediately. Warsaw would then face a much greater Russian military presence directly along the Alliance’s north-eastern flank.

Wicepremier W. @KosiniakKamysz: Jeżeli zostałyby zaatakowane państwa bałtyckie – bo to jest ten scenariusz, o którym najgłośniej jest również w przestrzeni publicznej – to Polska jako pierwsza bez wahania... Ja, jeżeli byłbym wtedy ministrem obrony, skieruję wniosek do Rady… pic.twitter.com/jUMUVPu0Q3 — Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) September 10, 2026

The statement is therefore also a signal to Moscow. Russia should not assume that pressure against the Baltic states could remain limited to a local confrontation. Any Russian attack would trigger a Polish response and would immediately involve the wider NATO security system.

See also Russia will attack in the Baltic. Europe is planning how to manage without the US

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia share the same basic assessment: Russia must understand that there is no gap between the defence of the Baltic states and the defence of Poland. If Russia attacks the Baltics, Poland reacts. And it is the most important thing. Stronger together.