WIADOMOŚCI Polish deputy minister talks about tests of new drones. Will they reach Moscow? Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Defence24 Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk, in an interview with Defence24, spoke about tests conducted a few weeks ago over Poland covering a distance of approximately one thousand kilometres, as well as the practical vetting of companies seeking to supply the military with unmanned aerial vehicles and countermeasures. We also asked the minister whether the tested drones would be able to reach Moscow.







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“A few weeks ago, we conducted tests over Poland covering a distance of a thousand kilometres. We are talking about drones that flew through a corridor created over Poland, flying over training grounds – very interesting conclusions. At the same time, we tested various equipment designed to detect or counter these drones. Above all, we must use this in practice and on many levels. This practicality is most important here,” said Tomczyk.

❗️ Tylko u nas❗️ @CTomczyk @MON_GOV_PL w rozmowie z @michalstela ujawnił szczegóły testów Polskich dronów, które mogą dolecieć do Moskwy. Testy odbyły się na Polskim niebie. Wojsko zakłucało ich prace by poznać ich wartość bojową . Szczegóły w rozmowie👇 https://t.co/Ht3mLZeA48 — Defence24 (@Defence24pl) October 7, 2026

Asked whether the drones would be capable of reaching Moscow, the deputy minister replied that the conclusions are “very optimistic”. He emphasised that the ministry does not base its assessments on presentations, but on trials in conditions close to combat.

“To everyone who comes – and plenty of companies do – we say: show us what you can do. Is it a design or a product? If it is a product, we invite you to the training ground. We will create a certain situation, an exercise – after all, they do not know what tasks they will face. And you either meet our requirements or you don’t,” he said.

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As an example, he cited the trials over a distance of approximately one thousand kilometres. The military jammed the drones and intentionally made it difficult for them to complete the task to verify the real combat value of the designs.

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“Just as was the case with the drones over a distance of a thousand kilometres: we jammed these drones, we did everything to make the task difficult for them. Some companies proved themselves, some less so. I think it is a very interesting experience with many conclusions,” Tomczyk added.