WIADOMOŚCI Sikorski: Poland does not have Patriot missiles to give to Ukraine AM Artur Marciniak Photo. Capt. Frank Spatt / U.S. Army / Public Domain Radosław Sikorski has announced that Poland does not possess a surplus of Patriot interceptor missiles that could be transferred to Ukraine. The head of Polish diplomacy highlighted the deepening shortage of this ammunition and appealed for assistance from NATO nations that are still in a position to share their own stockpiles. 1







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The Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed the matter in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) published on 19 October. A day later, his comments were cited by TVP World, RBC-Ukraine, and The Kyiv Independent, among others. Sikorski emphasised that following the attacks on Iran, the issue of interceptor missile availability has become even more acute. He also drew attention to Russia’s growing production capacity, noting that it produces more missiles than Ukraine and its partners can neutralise with currently available resources.

“This is a real problem,” noted the Foreign Minister, referring to the disparity between the demand for missiles and their availability. He added that while some NATO countries still possess resources they could transfer to Ukraine, Poland is not in that group. Warsaw remains committed to supporting Kyiv; however, regarding Patriot ammunition, it can currently only join appeals for assistance from allies that hold sufficient stockpiles.

Patriot missiles are of particular importance to Ukrainian air defence, as they are used to counter missile threats, including ballistic missiles. Their shortage limits the capacity to protect infrastructure and cities from Russian strikes. Ukraine is therefore seeking further deliveries, and the availability of ammunition remains one of the key constraints on its ability to repel attacks.

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