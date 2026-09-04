WIADOMOŚCI Zelenskyy has asked the US for Patriots. Marco Rubio’s firm response Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Wolodymyr Zelensky/ X In connection with intensifying Russian attacks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested that the US sell Ukraine a portion of American missiles for Patriot systems. Marco Rubio rejected the possibility of conducting the transaction; however, he noted that the option for Ukraine to produce Patriot systems itself is also on the table. But that will not solve the problem in the short term,” he pointed out.







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Patriot system production in Ukraine

Ukraine is currently grappling with unprecedented bombardment of its cities, while its defence capabilities are severely depleted. The proposed remedy for the crisis is Patriot system production in Ukraine, rather than purchasing them from allied nations.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview on 2nd September that such a possibility is currently being negotiated – however, even if an agreement were reached, it would not change the situation on the front line.

Increasing production, even if one holds a licence, requires many years to build the appropriate factories,” Rubio said on The Brian Kilmeade Show”. „Ukrainian production of Patriots may eventually come to fruition, but it will not solve the problem in the short term,” he added.

It is worth recalling that President Donald Trump agreed in July to grant Ukraine a licence for the production of Patriot systems, but later withdrew from this decision.