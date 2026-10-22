WIADOMOŚCI Ukraine will buy weapons through NATO. A groundbreaking decision Michał Górski Photo. J. Reszczyński Ukraine will be able to purchase weaponry through a special NATO agency. This decision is intended to accelerate the procurement of ammunition and military equipment from the West.







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The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the North Atlantic Alliance’s centralised procurement agency, will be responsible for the sale of ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine. The agreement will facilitate the acquisition of resources and reduce costs that arose when negotiating bilateral agreements with individual countries.

Quoted by the Financial Times, Jacqueline Borsboom, Director of Operational Support at the NSPA, emphasised that Kyiv’s benefits would stem, among other things, from economies of scale. As a potential example, she cited a situation in which the authorities in Ukraine would determine they needed tens of thousands of uniforms and would commission this specific agency to source and order them.