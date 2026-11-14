WIADOMOŚCI US grounds flights nationwide. What was the reason? Michał Górski Photo. Envato / Chalabala On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all take-offs and landings across the United States. What was behind the decision, which had previously been taken on 11 September 2001?







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For nearly 4.5 hours, flight departures were halted across the United States. Airport traffic was restored after 8:16 PM Eastern Time.

Known causes

What caused this incident? As reported by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, the cause of the disruption was a failure of an outdated communication system that became overloaded with data during an update. He noted simultaneously that the digital equipment replaced by the administration had recorded no problems. The Secretary of Homeland Security Makwayne Mullin added that the failure occurred during an attempt to patch the system by introducing new hardware, which overloaded the older, analogue one. He ruled out AI in the process.

Mullin stated that there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack or the involvement of third-party states, though he announced that the matter would be thoroughly investigated to rule this out with 100 per cent certainty. He noted that the failure appears „mechanical” and no traces of cyber intrusions were detected. Mullin also emphasised that the matter is unrelated to the Microsoft service outage.

As announced by officials, President Donald Trump is set to declare a state of emergency to expedite the modernisation of the system. Duffy, however, appealed to Congress for additional funding. In his assessment, a total of $50 billion (£40 billion) is needed to build the new system, while Congress has allocated $12.5 billion to date.

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Historical ban

According to Fox News, the grounding of flights caused delays for over 8,500 flights and the cancellation of a further 6,500. The result was also mass chaos at airports. Some aircraft were diverted to other airports due to a lack of space. Due to occupied gates, in many instances, passengers were held on board aircraft for several hours.