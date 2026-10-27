Local truce in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv confirm ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine have confirmed the commencement of a local ceasefire in the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson Oblast. The agreement is intended to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of residents, Reuters reported.

The ceasefire began on 27 October at 02:00 Polish time. The arrangements apply to a limited area and are meant to facilitate a humanitarian operation. They do not signify a suspension of hostilities along the entire front.

It is not yet known whether the objectives regarding aid deliveries and evacuation possibilities will be realised; however, initial reports indicate that the „regime of silence” is being observed.

Despite the local agreement, Russian attacks on other Ukrainian cities continued. The ceasefire near Oleshky does not cover these actions. The town of Oleshky is situated in the Kherson Oblast on the left bank of the Dnipro. For several months, there have been reports of a catastrophic humanitarian situation and a lack of access to medicines and food. Roads to Oleshky are controlled by Russian strike drones, and the delivery of supplies has been possible only by means of unmanned aerial vehicles.