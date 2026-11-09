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KOMENTARZ NATO 3.0. US Ambassador to NATO: “The factory reset of the Alliance” Aleksander Olech Matthew Whitaker były prokurator Matthew Whitaker kandydatem na ambasadora USA przy NATO.

Photo. Matthew Whitaker/ X NATO must focus on deterrence and the defence of Europe, abandoning operations outside its treaty area. The United States also expects all allies to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP and translate those commitments into real military capabilities. „We cannot have backsliding,” Matthew G. Whitaker, US Permanent Representative to NATO, stressed in an interview with Defence24, outlining the principles behind the NATO 3.0 concept. 1







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„NATO 3.0 is the factory reset of NATO. It is an Alliance that deters and defends on the European continent. It does not get involved in out-of-area operations, and it does not have allies spending less than the amounts required to defend and deter the Alliance. I see it very much as a project that is progressing well,” Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker told Defence24.

The NATO 3.0 concept envisages a return to the Alliance’s fundamental purpose: collective defence. Donald Trump’s administration expects European countries to take greater responsibility for their own security, improve military readiness and expand the production capacity of their defence industries.

The commitments adopted at the NATO Summit in The Hague in June 2025 remain a crucial point of reference. Allies agreed to allocate 5% of GDP to defence and security-related expenditure by 2035, including at least 3.5% for core military requirements.

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„We saw our European allies increase their defence spending by $139 billion compared with 2024. I think that is a great first step, but it is not enough. We need everybody to reach 5%. Poland is going to get there, and our Baltic allies are all going to get there next year. But we need all allies to step up,” Whitaker emphasised.

The US representative made clear that increased defence spending in Europe does not mean that the process of strengthening NATO is complete. What matters is translating those commitments into weapons, combat readiness and the ability to defend the territory of member states. Equally important is ensuring that allies consistently deliver on the commitments they have already made.

„We cannot have backsliding. We cannot have allies who think they can enjoy security without spending and investing the money needed to acquire the necessary capabilities. That is how we deter and defend every inch of the Alliance,” the US Ambassador to NATO concluded.

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Whitaker’s remarks come amid intensified discussions between Washington and its European allies. On 3 November, Kraków hosted a meeting of the US-initiated Bergen Group, bringing together representatives of Poland, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Sweden. The discussions focused on NATO’s future, strengthening European military capabilities and assuming greater responsibility for the defence of the continent.

Washington is sending an unmistakable message: NATO membership alone is no substitute for investment in armed forces, weapons and the defence industry. European countries must understand that security is not guaranteed by political declarations but by concrete military capabilities, including those acquired through purchases from the United States.