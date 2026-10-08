WIADOMOŚCI Rubio: Conflict in Ukraine could spread to other countries Michał Górski Marco Rubio

Photo. Fot. Wikimedia US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns that Russia could escalate the conflict in the coming months, potentially causing the war in Ukraine to spill over into other countries.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The US secretary of state is continuing his European tour. Following a visit to Iceland, Marco Rubio traveled to Greece, where he gave an interview to the Greek daily Kathimerini. During the interview, the top US diplomat discussed the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. In his view, the situation has reached a „stalemate,” with the „territorial dispute”, the question of control over the Donbas, posing a particular obstacle to ending the war.

See also Rubio: Washington does not plan to resume major strikes on Iran for now

Rubio confirmed that the United States is prepared to help achieve a diplomatic solution, but also noted that the current impasse in negotiations and limited prospects for an agreement could lead to an escalation of the conflict. He said the US is concerned about the possibility of a sabotage operation in a neighboring country that could spiral completely out of control.

The US secretary of state’s remarks come as Rating Group released a poll showing that more than 50% of Ukrainian respondents support ending the conflict with Russia in exchange for certain territorial concessions to Moscow, provided that the United States and Europe offer security guarantees. Another 35% oppose any territorial losses.

Ad