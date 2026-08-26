WIADOMOŚCI Rubio: Washington does not plan to resume major strikes on Iran for now Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Marco Rubio﻿/Facebook In recent days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly told several of his counterparts about a “for now” suspension of further American strikes against Iran. Tehran is supposedly being persuaded by other means, including through sanctions.







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According to the Axios portal, during telephone conversations with his counterparts, Rubio outlined the Trump administration’s current policy towards Iran. There are plans to limit military strikes while simultaneously increasing economic pressure by maintaining a naval blockade and imposing further sanctions.

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An American official, quoted by Axios, noted that this policy is to remain in effect at least until the November midterm elections. The US government representative stressed that the United States does not plan a return to large-scale combat operations. However, an armed response has not been ruled out should Iran strike first.

A key issue and one of the primary reasons for the shift in policy towards Iran remains the need to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is clear. Washington aims to transport as much oil as possible through this route to world markets. To achieve this, the US Navy has been involved in minesweeping operations within the strait. Donald Trump announced their complete removal on Tuesday, although this was not the first time he had made such a claim.

See also Will Iran strike Europe if US escalates?

On Monday, 24 August, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the introduction of new sanctions against Tehran. He also warned that nations worldwide must sever economic ties with Iran; otherwise, they will face retaliation from Washington. Additionally, he announced the launch of Operation ‘Economic Outcast’, aimed at the ‘economic strangulation’ of Iran.

The midterm elections are likely only one of the reasons behind the decision announced by Rubio. Armed strikes against Iran have so far failed to achieve the desired effect, and support for the current Republican administration is declining. Furthermore, American strikes are leading to the depletion of conventional weapons stockpiles and air defence assets, as previously reported on our portal.