WIADOMOŚCI Former head of German intelligence arrested. Suspicion of espionage [UPDATE] Julia Zalewska-Biziuk Photo. Nick Perretti/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 The former head of German intelligence, August Hanning, has been detained on suspicion of espionage, the dpa news agency reported. The investigation concerns, among other things, suspicions of obtaining state secrets, attempted high treason, and intelligence activities. Along with Hanning, a former close associate of his was also detained.







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The former president of the German Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst – BND), August Hanning, has been detained on suspicion of espionage, the German news agency dpa reported, citing its own sources. According to the agency’s information, a former close associate of Hanning was also detained with him.

#BREAKING August Hanning, the former head of Germany's BND foreign intelligence service, has been arrested on suspicion of espionage, sources tell dpa https://t.co/ewdNCF2TvV — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) October 6, 2026

The arrest reportedly took place in the early morning hours at Hanning’s home in Nordwalde near Münster. According to information provided by WDR, NDR, and the Süddeutsche Zeitung, proceedings against Hanning are being conducted by the Federal Prosecutor General. The investigation is said to involve suspicions of activities related to the illegal acquisition of information to the detriment of the state, obtaining state secrets, attempted high treason, and intelligence activities on behalf of foreign intelligence services.

The arrests were carried out on the basis of arrest warrants issued by an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof) – the highest instance of criminal and civil jurisdiction in Germany. Hanning was detained in the Steinfurt district in North Rhine-Westphalia, while Manfred D. was apprehended in the Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen district in Bavaria. At the same time, searches were launched of premises belonging to the suspects, as well as properties in Berlin.

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See also NATO intern arrested on suspicion of espionage

Thousands of BND documents

According to the investigators« findings, Manfred D. had allegedly been providing Hanning with confidential information from the BND in exchange for money since the spring of 2010. The practice is said to have continued until June 2022. During this time, he reportedly handed over nearly two thousand documents to the former head of German intelligence. Many of them contained classified information.

The materials were intended solely for internal BND use. They were used, among other things, to brief and prepare the service’s leadership ahead of regular meetings between representatives of the highest federal ministry authorities and German security services at the Chancellery.

Among the documents handed over were reports concerning, among other things, the Iranian nuclear programme and the Russian army. The materials also contained information originating from foreign intelligence services cooperating with Germany. According to sources linked to the security services, the most recent documents found dated back to June 2022.

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Information for foreign intelligence

Investigators suspect that Hanning used at least some of the information received as part of his private consultancy activities. In one instance, he allegedly used classified materials provided by Manfred D. to prepare an analysis for an employee of a foreign intelligence service. However, it has not been established whether the analysis actually reached its recipient.

Hanning is also said to have maintained close contact with a representative of a foreign intelligence service for several years. He reportedly passed on information partially based on the materials received from Manfred D. As German media reports, this case did not involve Russia.

Manfred D. was Hanning’s head of office when the latter led the BND. Later, from December 2005 to November 2009, he was his seconded assistant while Hanning served as State Secretary at the German Ministry of the Interior. From March 2012 to March 2026, Manfred D. again worked as the head of office for subsequent BND chiefs. During this time, he had access to various classified information. According to the prosecution, he is suspected, among other things, of aiding in the planning of high treason and espionage to the detriment of the state.

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The Hanning case began in September 2025. At that time, following a search of his residence, the services seized an electronic data carrier containing particularly sensitive information that Hanning should not have possessed. In early May 2026, the Federal Prosecutor General’s Office took over the case, initiating secret proceedings against Hanning and his associate. The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt – BKA).

Former BND chief before the court

August Hanning headed the Federal Intelligence Service from December 1998 to the end of November 2005. Previously, he was the commissioner for the protection of classified information at the West German mission to East Germany and the intelligence services coordinator at the Chancellery. Later, he served as State Secretary at the German Ministry of the Interior, among other roles.

The current case is being described as unprecedented in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. It involves suspicions of high treason against a former state official of such high rank. Hanning and Manfred D. are to be brought before an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice. The judge is to read the arrest warrants to them and decide on their remand in custody.

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