WIADOMOŚCI The Kyiv-Seoul conflict is escalating. South Korea is withdrawing some of its embassy staff Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Unsplash South Korean authorities decided to withdraw some of their embassy staff from Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul justifies the move by a lack of „constructive” actions from Kyiv in the ongoing diplomatic dispute and concerns over personnel safety due to continuous Russian attacks.







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„The government has decided to evacuate part of the diplomatic mission’s personnel, taking into account that since the recall of the ambassador to Ukraine, the Ukrainian side has not taken any constructive action. This was also due to the persistent threat of air attacks throughout the country, which makes it difficult to ensure the safety of employees,” stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Park Du-sun.

In response to questions about whether the withdrawal constitutes a diplomatic protest, the spokesperson noted that the decision was made after repeated signals from Seoul, which failed to bring about the expected change in Kyiv’s attitude. According to unofficial reports from Korean media, approximately half of the diplomatic staff will be withdrawn. The exact timing depends on the security situation and further consultations.

See also South Korea recalls ambassador to Ukraine

This marks the next stage of an ongoing crisis in relations that began several weeks ago, on 23 September. During the general debate at the UN General Assembly session, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Kyiv had handed over two military personnel from North Korea to South Korea. These soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January 2025 during fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast — they were part of North Korean units supporting Russia.

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South Korean President Lee Jae-myung accused Kyiv of breaking secret agreements. According to Seoul, both sides had agreed on the confidentiality of the transfer, partly to protect the safety of the prisoners and their families remaining in North Korea. Lee demanded a public apology, and following denials from the Ukrainian side, he described the disclosure as a violation of the Republic of Korea’s dignity. A document containing explanations, subsequently provided by Kyiv, was deemed insufficient by Seoul.