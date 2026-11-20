WIADOMOŚCI Violation of Polish airspace. Ukraine states its position KS Kamil Sikora Photo. Gov.pl / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/pl/) Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that another violation of Polish airspace demonstrates the threat Russian aggression against his country poses to Europe. He assured Poland that Ukraine stands in solidarity with it.







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“Another violation of Polish (and NATO) airspace, resulting from Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine, shows the threats Russian aggression poses to Europe as a whole and to the transatlantic community,” Sybiha wrote on X.

“While Moscow is trying to initiate a discussion about a ‘new security architecture in Europe’, Russian missiles and drones are directly undermining the existing security order in Europe. The first step towards strengthening it would probably be to stop such attacks,” Sybiha stressed.

See also Rockets and a drone. Several Russian objects entered Poland

He noted that Ukraine is the first line of defence against the Russian threat, and that by supporting Ukraine’s capabilities, allies are protecting their own citizens and security. He said that the key priorities now are increasing pressure on Russia, strengthening Ukraine’s air defences and continuing efforts to secure peace.

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“We stand in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. We are working closely together to provide all the necessary assistance in clarifying this incident and preventing similar threats in the future,” Sybiha said.

Violation of Polish airspace and urgent action by the authorities in Warsaw