Another stage in the modernisation of the Marines. Here are the new technical support vehicles

The US Marine Corps has been introducing a new family of amphibious combat vehicles into service for eight years. Finally, the time has come to introduce the new recovery vehicles.

The ACV (Amphibious Combat Vehicle) programme aims to replace the now-obsolete AAV7A1 (Amphibious Assault Vehicle) tracked amphibious armoured personnel carriers. The ACV family of vehicles is wheeled. It is an American evolutionary version of the Italian SuperAV vehicle developed by Iveco. The ACV model was developed by a consortium of Iveco and BAE Systems. As of today, the ACV family consists of four variants:

To date, 206 ACV-P, 30 ACV-30 (with plans to purchase at least 175), and 29 ACV-C vehicles have been ordered. In early October, the US Marine Corps signed a $230 million contract with BAE Systems for the production and delivery of 32 ACV-R recovery vehicles. The vehicle is equipped with a rotating crane, which can most likely be used to replace the power pack and other vehicle components, as well as a winch. The ACV-R is certainly also capable of towing a damaged vehicle.