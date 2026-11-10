WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Three European countries join forces to buy anti-tank missiles under SAFE Damian Ratka Photo. Direction générale de l'armeme/X France, Sweden and Cyprus have signed a framework agreement for the joint procurement of Akeron MP anti-tank guided missiles. The initiative is intended to reduce procurement costs, strengthen European defence cooperation and potentially benefit from financing under the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The agreement was announced on 6 November by France’s Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) during the Euronaval defence exhibition. The joint procurement framework is designed to facilitate coordinated purchases, reduce acquisition costs and improve interoperability between the armed forces of the three participating countries. The initiative remains open to other European nations wishing to join.

Developed and manufactured by MBDA, the Akeron MP is a medium-range precision-guided anti-tank missile designed to destroy armoured vehicles and fortified positions. Its guidance system enables accurate engagement of targets in different combat environments. According to the DGA, the missile can also be launched from suitably equipped light vessels against land targets and smaller surface vessels.

Sweden has already ordered the Akeron MP for its armed forces, where it is designated Robotsystem 58 (RBS 58). The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration signed a contract with MBDA for series deliveries in 2025.

Ad

The DGA has not disclosed the estimated value of the planned joint orders, the number of missiles to be acquired or a delivery timetable. The agreement establishes a legal and organisational framework for future purchases rather than constituting a confirmed order for a specific quantity of missiles.