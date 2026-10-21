WIADOMOŚCI Another Russian aircraft crashed. Production can't keep up with the losses Maciej Szopa A Russian Su-30 multirole aircraft has crashed in the Kaliningrad Oblast. The machine, which belonged to the Navy, hit the ground and exploded during a training flight. Footage of the moment of impact has already appeared online. The incident was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.







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The incident occurred on 21 October near the town of Chernyakhovsk. The crashed machine is a Russian Su-30 multirole fighter, part of the 4th Naval Aviation Regiment (4. Pułk Lotniczy) of the Russian Navy.

According to the official communique, the aircraft was conducting a scheduled training flight. Video materials published on social media show a violent explosion immediately after the aircraft struck the ground.

❗️BREAKING: Russia's Defense Ministry says a Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Kaliningrad region on October 21 during a scheduled training flight. No further details on the cause of the crash or the crew were provided. #Russia — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 21, 2026

Crew status: The two-person crew managed to eject before the machine crashed. The pilots survived; however, they sustained injuries and are now under medical care.

Statistics

Today’s accident near Chernyakhovsk is another serious blow to the Kremlin’s air forces. This is:

The 21st combat aircraft lost irretrievably by Russia this year,

lost irretrievably by Russia this year, The 18th tactical aviation machine lost in the current calendar year,

lost in the current calendar year, The 3rd Su-30 lost this year (and the 21st aircraft of this type since the beginning of the full-scale aggression against Ukraine).

Russia has also lost three long-range bombers this year.

See also Russian strategic bomber crashed. Several engines failed

Production failing to keep pace with losses