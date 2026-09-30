WIADOMOŚCI Russian strategic bomber crashed. Several engines failed Maciej Szopa Photo. mil.ru A Russian strategic bomber, likely a Tu-95MS, has crashed in the Russian Far East. The information is being reported by Russian sources; there are also videos and photos of the incident.







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Initial reports indicated that the aircraft took off from the Ukrainka airbase and crashed near the village of Krasnoyano shortly thereafter. Reports are emerging that the flight was bound for the Olenya airbase in Europe, intended to subsequently participate in an attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, TASS reports that it was a training flight and the aircraft was unarmed.

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This is the first Tu-95MS accident during the ongoing war. Until now, the Russians had only lost tactical aviation aircraft and Tu-22M3 long-range bombers in accidents and crashes. Regarding the latter, a total of three aircraft have been lost. All crashed in the Irkutsk region: one each in 2024, 2025, and 2026. It appears that the Tu-95’s accident-free record until now was due to the use of reliable turboprop propulsion and, primarily, the fact that these aircraft possess four engines positioned far apart. A failure of one of them did not result in a crash.

This time, however, three engines allegedly failed on the Tu-95MS during take-off. The aircraft lifted off but was unable to remain airborne. Available CCTV footage shows the aircraft flying over a farmstead. The sound of the turboprop engines can be heard, followed by a flash, which is presumably the result of an explosion after the aircraft hit the ground. Russian sources cite six fatalities. There are reports that a total of seven people were on board: four crew members and three „passengers.”

Un Tupolev Tu-154 russe s'est probablement écrasé dans la région d'Amour.



La cause de l'accident serait une explosion de carburant à bord de l'appareil.



Le lieu du crash se trouve à seulement quelques dizaines de kilomètres de la base aérienne "Ukraïnka", l'une des principales… pic.twitter.com/6U0FT42pVZ — 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒚𝒏𝒆 𝑳 🇫🇷 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@TKouilou) September 29, 2026

Footage of the rescue operation at the crash site has also appeared. Initial reports stated that a Tu-154 civilian aircraft had crashed; however, the footage from the scene shows the intact tail of the aircraft. It is clearly the tail of a Tu-95 bomber. It is also evident that a fire broke out on the ground—presumably, the departing aircraft had a significant amount of fuel on board.

Moment de la chute de l'avion.. D'après les dernières infos, ce serait non pas un Tu-154 mais un Tu-95..



A suivre... pic.twitter.com/dlKYPkJpnG — 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒚𝒏𝒆 𝑳 🇫🇷 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@TKouilou) September 29, 2026

Russia began the war against Ukraine with approximately 50 operational Tu-95MS aircraft. The aircraft lost now is at least the ninth Tu-95MS to be completely destroyed since the beginning of 2022, and the 18th long-range bomber, including Tu-22M3s. At least six more Tu-95MS aircraft have been damaged, as well as one Tu-160M and three Tu-22M3s.

The propulsion failure of the Tu-95MS could indicate sabotage or point to the deteriorating technical condition of Russian bombers, which are being used very intensively in military operations.