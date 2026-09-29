WIADOMOŚCI Pentagon’s personnel database has been breached. Around 3 million people affected Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Touch Of Light / Wikimedia Commons Sensitive information belonging to military and civilian personnel, including Social Security numbers and details about the jobs they held, has been exposed. This is another instance of a data breach in strategically important US agencies.







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To be precise, the breach affected 2.76 million living personnel and 294,000 deceased ones. “A Defence Manpower Data Centre (DMDC) information system experienced unauthorised access to personally identifiable information by a small number of unauthorised users between October 2025 and July 2026. Upon discovery, DMDC immediately remediated the vulnerability,” a US official said.

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According to ABC News, DMDC serves as one of the Pentagon’s main repositories for personnel records, holding information on active-duty and reserve troops, civilian employees, contractors, retirees, veterans and active military members.

While the vulnerability in the system has already been patched, unauthorised individuals had access to the sensitive data for quite a long time, as it stretched from October 2025 until July this year. According to a US defence official, there is no evidence that any of the exposed data has been misused yet.

See also FBI agents' data breach

This is another case of a security breach involving American officials in recent times. A few days ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported a similar breach. Hackers from the ShinyHunters group gained access to the agency’s classified recruitment portal. The data breach reportedly occurred in retaliation against the agency for publishing false allegations about how the hacker group operates. A sample of stolen data affecting 5,000 supposed FBI agents has been sent to the 404 Media portal. It included names, home addresses, phone numbers and, in some cases, information on agents’ spouses.