WIADOMOŚCI Drones over radar station and LNG terminal. Worrying news from Germany Michał Górski Photo. Envato The number of drone-related incidents in Europe is growing dynamically. Germany serves as a prime example, specifically in one of its federal states, where a sharp increase in such occurrences has been recorded.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



In the first half of 2026, the number of drone incidents involving military facilities and critical infrastructure in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (the state bordering the West Pomeranian Voivodeship) was higher than in the entirety of 2025. Data from the German Air Navigation Services (Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH – DFS) shows that at least 35 drone incidents were recorded in the aforementioned state during the first six months of this year. Nearly 20 drones were observed over military sites, while 16 incidents involved unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) appearing over local critical infrastructure.

Ad

🇩🇪NEW: Mecklenburg-Vorpommern recorded 16 reportable drone incidents over military sites and 19 over critical infrastructure in H1 2026 - already more than during all of 2025.



Previously disclosed locations have included the Bundeswehr radar site on Rügen, Lubmin… pic.twitter.com/9QpgxIEFEw — Coffe Report (@CoffeReport) September 28, 2026

Which facilities are involved? As indicated by the Greyzone Europe profile on the X platform, these include UAVs spotted over the Bundeswehr radar station on Rügen – Germany’s largest island – and over the local Mukran LNG terminal. It is worth noting, however, that these cases refer to observed drones rather than hostile operations involving them.

Notably, these figures account for drone incidents in just one of the 16 German federal states (Länder). For comparison, according to the German Air Navigation Services, 166 such events were recorded in the vicinity of airports across the entire country between January and June 2026. According to the Transinfo portal, there were 65 fewer cases (101 incidents) in the corresponding period of 2025.