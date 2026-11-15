WIADOMOŚCI Bundeswehr 2027: Analyzing the €139 billion investment Mateusz Multarzyński Photo. Bundeswehr/Marco Dorow The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has approved the defence budget and the economic plan for the Bundeswehr special fund for the year 2027, allocating a total of more than €139 billion for military purposes. The draft received the green light during a committee session lasting over 15 hours, maintaining the originally anticipated financial volume.







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Record Funds for Modernisation

The core budget of the Ministry of Defence (Einzelplan 14) is planned at approximately €109.7 billion, while an additional €29.9 billion will be allocated from the Bundeswehr special fund. This budget structure is intended to guarantee the implementation of long-term armament contracts and the further restructuring and modernisation of the German Armed Forces in the face of increased threats in Europe. The pool of investment and operational funds exempts a significant portion of defence spending from the constitutional debt limit (the so-called „debt brake”).

Air Fleet: 16 New A400M Aircraft

The most significant investment change resulting from the latest budget amendments is the securing of funding for the purchase of 16 new Airbus A400M tactical transport aircraft. These machines are intended to replace 16 older units previously used in a purely logistical configuration. To enable the execution of this order, the committee raised the financial commitment limit to €3.59 billion for the period until 2032. This investment is not only of crucial importance for the capabilities of the Luftwaffe (German Air Force) but also represents a significant boost for the European aerospace industry.

Dedicated Funding for Innovation

The 2027 budget also includes a brand-new expenditure line in Einzelplan 14, which focuses on innovative projects and support for civilian research. These funds will consolidate previously fragmented initiatives, facilitating the transfer of dual-use technology from academic circles and the civilian technology sector directly to Bundeswehr defence projects.

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Continued Support for Ukraine

The approved budget places a strong emphasis on fulfilling allied commitments within NATO and providing support for Kyiv. In a separate budget section (Einzelplan 60), the German government has planned €11.6 billion for military, defence, and stabilisation support for states that are victims of armed aggression. The German Ministry of Defence emphasises that direct support for Ukraine is closely linked to building its own defence readiness.