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WIADOMOŚCI Defection in the Russian army. Officer changing sides Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Mil.ru A former Russian officer has turned against his own army and decided to help the Ukrainian side. The intelligence provided by him has supposedly enabled several decisive attacks against the aggressor.







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As the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, a former Russian officer is now fighting on the Ukrainian side. In the beginning, he supported the Ukrainian armed forces covertly and provided valuable intelligence before ultimately defecting in July 2024.

The former officer stated that the main reason for his disobedience were Vladimir Putin’s policies. “Did I break my oath? I pledged to defend freedom, independence, and the constitutional order. But Putin has destroyed all three,” he told the WSJ.

See also The US did not warn Ukraine about Russian attacks. Kyiv accuses of deliberate action

The switching of sides

According to the WSJ’s report, the former officer is a graduate of a military academy in St. Petersburg. He began questioning Russia’s conduct as early as 2022. At the decisive moment, he sent Ukrainians the exact coordinates of his Russian troop assembly point. Right before the strike, he left under the pretext of stomach problems, thus avoiding death in that attack. Reportedly, 68 Russian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in that strike.

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Afterwards, he provided further details of other Russian positions. The WSJ reports that the leaked intel contributed to the deaths of more than 300 Russian soldiers and helped halt the aggressor’s advance in the region around Vuhledar.

Since then, the former officer has been serving in a Russian volunteer unit on the Ukrainian side. As of now, he does not hold a military rank there.

He is not the only one

There are more Russian soldiers expressing disobedience to their leaders and deciding to switch sides. There are cases like that of Mikhail Pavlov, who was initially sent to the front while serving a prison sentence. He fled to the Ukrainian side just after ten days on the front lines.

It is also reported that Ukrainian intelligence networks pay up to $4,000 per month for information from trusted informants.