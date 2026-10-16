WIADOMOŚCI The US did not warn Ukraine about Russian attacks. Kyiv accuses of deliberate action Mateusz Saweczko Photo. President of Ukraine / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain According to information reported by CBS News, the United States may have deliberately failed to warn Ukraine about recent attacks carried out by Russia on Kyiv. The US claims that bad weather was to blame – Ukraine does not believe this version.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

US failed to warn Ukraine

On Wednesday, 14 October, CBS News reported that the United States had deliberately failed to warn Ukraine about Russian attacks on Kyiv. This refers to the attacks carried out by Russia on the Ukrainian capital, particularly on 13 and 14 October. It was on 14 October that the „Kyiv Independent” reported on the tragic death toll of the attacks on Ukraine, where at least 10 people were killed and 91 were wounded.

According to the United States, intelligence data was not passed to Ukraine due to bad weather, which disrupted the operation of threat detection systems. The Kyiv side, however, believes that the action may have been intentional.

See also The West continues to warn Ukraine about missile attacks. Just not about all of them

According to Kyiv, it was a deliberate act

According to Kyiv, the failure to provide intelligence data may have been a deliberate action related to recent threats allegedly issued by the Donald Trump administration.

Ad