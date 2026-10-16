- WIADOMOŚCI
The US did not warn Ukraine about Russian attacks. Kyiv accuses of deliberate action
According to information reported by CBS News, the United States may have deliberately failed to warn Ukraine about recent attacks carried out by Russia on Kyiv. The US claims that bad weather was to blame – Ukraine does not believe this version.
US failed to warn Ukraine
On Wednesday, 14 October, CBS News reported that the United States had deliberately failed to warn Ukraine about Russian attacks on Kyiv. This refers to the attacks carried out by Russia on the Ukrainian capital, particularly on 13 and 14 October. It was on 14 October that the „Kyiv Independent” reported on the tragic death toll of the attacks on Ukraine, where at least 10 people were killed and 91 were wounded.
According to the United States, intelligence data was not passed to Ukraine due to bad weather, which disrupted the operation of threat detection systems. The Kyiv side, however, believes that the action may have been intentional.
According to Kyiv, it was a deliberate act
According to Kyiv, the failure to provide intelligence data may have been a deliberate action related to recent threats allegedly issued by the Donald Trump administration.
This refers to the conditions the USA imposed on Ukraine on 11 October. According to these, if Ukraine does not stop attacking Russian refineries – which in turn is directly linked to an agreement concluded between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin – the United States will cut Ukraine off from both weapon supplies and intelligence information. Perhaps the incident described was intended as a warning for Ukraine.