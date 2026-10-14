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The West continues to warn Ukraine about missile attacks. Just not about all of them

Patryk Jagnieża
2 min.
Rakieta Oniks w chwili rozchylania stateczników.
Photo. Russian MoD

During the recent Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv did not receive a warning from its partners regarding the first wave of strikes. However, the first wave was followed by three subsequent ones, about which Ukraine was informed sufficiently in advance.

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On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, another Russian attack on Ukraine took place using ballistic missiles. The targets were energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. Russian forces deployed 39 ballistic missiles and over 120 drones. It was specifically the attack on the capital that Western partners failed to provide information about.

“The situation is similar to yesterday – we did not receive information from partners regarding the launch of missiles from enemy territory. The reasons are being established,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported via the Telegram messaging app. Yesterday’s situation refers to the attack on Monday at 22:10 local time. Russia used five missiles flying on ballistic trajectories at that time. The lack of warning was addressed yesterday by the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, while participating in the Warsaw Security Forum conference. When asked about the overnight attacks, he confirmed that there were delays in the operation of the warning system. In his view, this was caused by the type of weaponry utilised by the Russians.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the latest attack. He pointed out that Russia had targeted energy infrastructure – “the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President” a few days ago. The American side must understand that Moscow will not adhere to a ceasefire, as has been proven many times already. The current shift in the Trump administration’s policy towards Russia may lead to the end of the war, but it will not be a favourable conclusion for Ukraine and Europe.

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