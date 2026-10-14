- WIADOMOŚCI
The West continues to warn Ukraine about missile attacks. Just not about all of them
During the recent Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv did not receive a warning from its partners regarding the first wave of strikes. However, the first wave was followed by three subsequent ones, about which Ukraine was informed sufficiently in advance.
On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, another Russian attack on Ukraine took place using ballistic missiles. The targets were energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. Russian forces deployed 39 ballistic missiles and over 120 drones. It was specifically the attack on the capital that Western partners failed to provide information about.
“The situation is similar to yesterday – we did not receive information from partners regarding the launch of missiles from enemy territory. The reasons are being established,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported via the Telegram messaging app. Yesterday’s situation refers to the attack on Monday at 22:10 local time. Russia used five missiles flying on ballistic trajectories at that time. The lack of warning was addressed yesterday by the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, while participating in the Warsaw Security Forum conference. When asked about the overnight attacks, he confirmed that there were delays in the operation of the warning system. In his view, this was caused by the type of weaponry utilised by the Russians.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the latest attack. He pointed out that Russia had targeted energy infrastructure – “the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President” a few days ago. The American side must understand that Moscow will not adhere to a ceasefire, as has been proven many times already. The current shift in the Trump administration’s policy towards Russia may lead to the end of the war, but it will not be a favourable conclusion for Ukraine and Europe.
Overnight, the Russians used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against our energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. A targeted Russian ballistic missile strike specifically against energy infrastructure – the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President. The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale – Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect toward the United States. Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong. Unfortunately, at least 600,000 people are now without power. Outages could become even more widespread. Unfortunately, there is significant damage to facilities and equipment – at 26 facilities of our power system and four facilities in the oil and gas sector. I am grateful to the repair crews, all Ukrainian energy workers, and the personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for all their efforts to address the aftermath of this Russian strike. Tragically, there have been fatalities and injuries. We ask America and EVERYONE in the world who does not turn a blind eye to reality to respond – and to respond forcefully. Russia has squandered the opportunity for de-escalation and has clearly chosen to continue its insane war of annihilation. We ask President Trump to impose STRONG sanctions on Russia, especially since the Lindsey Graham bill, which was recently passed and signed into law, authorizes and regulates such measures. The American President has all the effective and necessary tools to bring peace closer through strength, justice, and pressure on the aggressor. We ask for additional packages of Patriot missile interceptors for Ukraine. It is entirely fair for us to tell the United States, Europe, and all our partners that no country in the world should be left alone to face such a deranged and pro-war actor as Russia. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine! Peace can only come through strength, and we ask America to remember this principle of Reagan’s. Glory to Ukraine!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 14, 2026