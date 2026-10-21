WIADOMOŚCI Israeli rocket artillery for almost a quarter of a billion USD. A mysterious client from Europe Adam Świerkowski Photo. Ministerie van Defensie The Israeli company Elbit Systems has announced that it has been awarded a contract for the delivery of PULS rocket launchers along with EXTRA-MR missiles to an unspecified European country. The signed agreement is intergovernmental in nature.







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The value of the contract for the aforementioned vehicles, along with ammunition and a support package, is approximately $235 million. The contract also includes additional support vehicles for the PULS system. The agreement is a Government-to-Government (G-to-G) contract, with a delivery period of three years. No information has been provided regarding the number of launchers being acquired or whether they will go to an existing user or a new customer.

European nations continue to invest in long-range precision fires and operational flexibility. Elbit Systems announced a contract valued at approximately $235M to supply EXTRA-MR precision-guided rockets and PULS rocket artillery systems to a European customer. The program also includes additional rocket artillery platforms and integrated logistics support. Designed to engage high-value targets at ranges of up to 80 km, EXTRA-MR combines precision, flexibility and compatibility with existing command-and-control architectures, while PULS provides a versatile launch solution already selected by a growing number of customers worldwide. Read the full release: https://t.co/OI9nQdKQNH — Elbit Systems (@ElbitSystemsLtd) October 19, 2026

A Mysterious Customer from Europe

The aforementioned company has so far sold the PULS system (or its derivative) in Europe to countries such as Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Germany (as part of cooperation with the Netherlands). The sale of this launcher to Spain ended in failure, but interest in its Europeanised version (MARS III) has reportedly been expressed by countries including Bulgaria and, of course, Germany as part of a further contract.

As for the ordered munitions in the form of EXTRA-MR missiles, these are a smaller version of the EXTRA rockets with a reduced warhead and range (80 km compared to 160 km). This variant allows for the transport of six units within a single launch container and is equivalent to, for example, the American GMLRS or South Korean CGR-080.

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"Securing this contract further reinforces Elbit Systems' position as a global leader in the field of rocket artillery systems and reflects the growing international demand for our advanced rockets and launchers. The PULS systems and precision missile solutions are recognised as being among the best in their category; they have already been chosen by many customers worldwide, including European nations and NATO members. We remain committed to delivering advanced operational capabilities that support our customers in the face of evolving defence requirements," said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems.

PULS Multiple Rocket Launcher

PULS is a multiple rocket launcher developed by the Israeli company Elbit Systems. It is a modernised variant of the Lynx system, which was purchased by countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The PULS system has been integrated with various types of trucks (e.g. Tatra, MAN, or Scania) or tracked platforms. The launcher can use a wide range of rockets in 122 mm, 160 mm, 306 mm, and 370 mm calibres, striking targets at distances of 150 km (306 mm EXTRA) or even 300 km (370 mm Predator Hawk). Furthermore, the PULS system can launch SkyStriker loitering munitions with a range of 100 km.

Due to its open architecture, PULS is characterised by significant modernisation potential and is ready for integration with new types of munitions. These launchers are currently used by countries such as Israel, the Netherlands, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Serbia, and Rwanda, and will be delivered to Germany in the future.

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