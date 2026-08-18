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Sea and air parade in Gdynia

Jarosław Ciślak
Jarosław Ciślak
2 min.
Dozorowiec ORP Kaszub (240).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl

On Saturday, 15.08.2026, a sea-and-air parade was held in Gdynia to celebrate Polish Armed Forces Day.

In addition to the parade, which took place in the Gulf of Gdańsk, the Land Forces held a major presentation of military equipment at Kościuszko Square in Gdynia. Meanwhile, equipment from the Navy and the Air Force was displayed at President’s Quay. All events in Gdynia, as well as across the entire country, were held under the slogan “Polska SAFE – Bezpieczna Polska” (Safe Poland).

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The following participated in the sea-and-air parade:

  • missile frigate ORP Gen. T. Kościuszko (273);
  • corvette ORP Kaszub (240);
  • mine countermeasures command ship ORP Kontradmirał X. Czernicki (511);
  • minelaying-landing ship ORP Lublin (821);
  • salvage ship ORP Piast (281);
  • salvage ship ORP Lech (282);
  • minehunter ORP Kormoran (601);
  • survey ship ORP Arctowski (266);
  • survey ship ORP Heweliusz (265);
  • fleet tanker ORP Bałtyk (Z-1);
  • rescue cutter ORP Zbyszko (R-14);
  • rescue cutter ORP Maćko (R-15);
  • electronic reconnaissance ship ORP Nawigator (262);
  • electronic reconnaissance ship ORP Hydrograf (263);
  • minehunter ORP Albatros (602);
  • minesweeper ORP Drużno (641);
  • command and support ship Skaftö (17) from Sweden, formerly a minehunter (M 13);
  • minehunter Skalvis (M 53) from Lithuania;
  • tugboat Mieszko (H-2);
  • tugboat Bolko (H-11);
  • Saab 340 AEW airborne early warning aircraft no. 3402;
  • M28B-1R Bryza maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft no. 1008 and no. 1022;
  • M28B Bryza transport aircraft no. 1117;
  • Leonardo AW101 Mk 614 Merlin anti-submarine warfare and combat search and rescue helicopters no. 6202 and no. 6204.

The maritime parade was secured by:

  • SG-111 (Patrol-1) patrol cutter from the Maritime Border Guard Unit;
  • two combat boats from the Formoza Military Unit;
  • SG-071 patrol boat from the Maritime Border Guard Unit;
  • P-N-37 and P-N-40 patrol boats from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Gdańsk;
  • OŻW Szczecin and WŻW Gdynia patrol boats from the Military Police.
Parada morska w Gdyni z okazji Święta Wojska Polskiego.
Naval parade in Gdynia on the occasion of Polish Armed Forces Day.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Fregata rakietowa ORP Gen. T. Kościuszko (273).
Rocket frigate ORP Gen. T. Kościuszko (273).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt dowodzenia siłami przeciwminowymi ORP Kontradmirał X. Czernicki (511).
Mine countermeasure command ship ORP Rear Admiral X. Czernicki (511).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt transportowo-minowy ORP Lublin (821).
Transport and mine ship ORP Lublin (821).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt ratowniczy ORP Piast (281).
Rescue ship ORP Piast (281).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt ratowniczy ORP Lech (282).
Rescue ship ORP Lech (282).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Niszczyciel min ORP Kormoran (601).
Minehunter ORP Kormoran (601).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt hydrograficzny ORP Arctowski (266).
Hydrographic ship ORP Arctowski (266).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt hydrograficzny ORP Heweliusz (265).
Hydrographic ship ORP Heweliusz (265).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Zbiornikowiec paliwa ORP Bałtyk (Z-1).
ORP Bałtyk fuel tanker (Z-1).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Kuter ratowniczy ORP Zbyszko (R-14).
Rescue cutter ORP Zbyszko (R-14).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Kuter ratowniczy ORP Maćko (R-15).
Rescue cutter ORP Maćko (R-15).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt rozpoznania radioelektronicznego ORP Nawigator (262).
Electronic reconnaissance ship ORP Navigator (262).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt rozpoznania radioelektronicznego ORP Hydrograf (263).
Electronic reconnaissance ship ORP Hydrograf (263).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Niszczyciel min ORP Albatros (602).
Mine destroyer ORP Albatros (602).
Photo. Zestawienie Jarosław Ciślak
Armata AM-35K z ORP Albatros.
The AM-35K cannon from ORP Albatros.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Trałowiec bazowy ORP Drużno (641).
The base minesweeper ORP Drużno (641).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręt dowodzenia i wsparcia Skaftö (17) ze Szwecji.
The command and support ship Skaftö (17) from Sweden.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Niszczyciel min Skalvis (M 53) z Litwy.
The minehunter Skalvis (M 53) from Lithuania.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Holowniki Mieszko (H-2) i Bolko (H-11).
Tugboats Mieszko (H-2) and Bolko (H-11).
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Samolot patrolowo-rozpoznawczy M28B-1R Bryza nr 1008.
Patrol and reconnaissance aircraft M28B-1R Bryza number 1008.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Samolot patrolowo-rozpoznawczy M28B-1R Bryza nr 1022.
Patrol and reconnaissance aircraft M28B-1R Bryza number 1022.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Śmigłowiec zwalczania okrętów podwodnych i ratownictwa bojowego Leonardo AW101 Mk 614 Merlin nr 6202.
Anti-submarine and combat rescue helicopter Leonardo AW101 Mk 614 Merlin No. 6202.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Kuter patrolowy SG-111 (Patrol-1) z Morskiego Oddziału Straży Granicznej.
Patrol boat SG-111 (Patrol-1) from the Maritime Border Guard Unit.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Łódź bojowa z Jednostki Wojskowej Formoza.
A combat boat from the Formoza Military Unit.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Łódź patrolowa SG-071 z Morskiego Oddziału Straży Granicznej.
Patrol boat SG-071 from the Marine Branch of the Border Guard.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Łodzie patrolowe P-N-37 i P-N-40 z Komendy Wojewódzkiej Policji w Gdańsku.
Patrol boats P-N-37 and P-N-40 from the Voivodeship Police Headquarters in Gdańsk.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Łódź patrolowa P-N-37 z Komendy Wojewódzkiej Policji w Gdańsku.
Patrol boat P-N-37 from the Voivodeship Police Headquarters in Gdańsk.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Łodzie patrolowe OŻW Szczecin i WŻW Gdynia z Żandarmerii Wojskowej.
Patrol boats of OŻW Szczecin and WŻW Gdynia from the Military Police.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Okręty udostępnione do zwiedzania.
Ships open for touring.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Bezzałogowy pojazd hydrograficzny DRIX.
DRIX unmanned hydrographic vehicle.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Symulator okrętu podwodnego Saab AUV62 AT.
Saab AUV62 AT submarine simulator.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
Polska SAFE Bezpieczna Polska czyli brama do wystawy sprzętu wojskowego Wojsk Lądowych.
Poland SAFE, Safe Poland - the gateway to the Land Forces military equipment exhibition.
Photo. Jarosław Ciślak/Defence24.pl
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