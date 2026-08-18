Sea and air parade in Gdynia

In addition to the parade, which took place in the Gulf of Gdańsk, the Land Forces held a major presentation of military equipment at Kościuszko Square in Gdynia. Meanwhile, equipment from the Navy and the Air Force was displayed at President’s Quay. All events in Gdynia, as well as across the entire country, were held under the slogan “Polska SAFE – Bezpieczna Polska” (Safe Poland).