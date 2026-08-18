- WIADOMOŚCI
Sea and air parade in Gdynia
On Saturday, 15.08.2026, a sea-and-air parade was held in Gdynia to celebrate Polish Armed Forces Day.
In addition to the parade, which took place in the Gulf of Gdańsk, the Land Forces held a major presentation of military equipment at Kościuszko Square in Gdynia. Meanwhile, equipment from the Navy and the Air Force was displayed at President’s Quay. All events in Gdynia, as well as across the entire country, were held under the slogan “Polska SAFE – Bezpieczna Polska” (Safe Poland).
The following participated in the sea-and-air parade:
- missile frigate ORP Gen. T. Kościuszko (273);
- corvette ORP Kaszub (240);
- mine countermeasures command ship ORP Kontradmirał X. Czernicki (511);
- minelaying-landing ship ORP Lublin (821);
- salvage ship ORP Piast (281);
- salvage ship ORP Lech (282);
- minehunter ORP Kormoran (601);
- survey ship ORP Arctowski (266);
- survey ship ORP Heweliusz (265);
- fleet tanker ORP Bałtyk (Z-1);
- rescue cutter ORP Zbyszko (R-14);
- rescue cutter ORP Maćko (R-15);
- electronic reconnaissance ship ORP Nawigator (262);
- electronic reconnaissance ship ORP Hydrograf (263);
- minehunter ORP Albatros (602);
- minesweeper ORP Drużno (641);
- command and support ship Skaftö (17) from Sweden, formerly a minehunter (M 13);
- minehunter Skalvis (M 53) from Lithuania;
- tugboat Mieszko (H-2);
- tugboat Bolko (H-11);
- Saab 340 AEW airborne early warning aircraft no. 3402;
- M28B-1R Bryza maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft no. 1008 and no. 1022;
- M28B Bryza transport aircraft no. 1117;
- Leonardo AW101 Mk 614 Merlin anti-submarine warfare and combat search and rescue helicopters no. 6202 and no. 6204.
The maritime parade was secured by:
- SG-111 (Patrol-1) patrol cutter from the Maritime Border Guard Unit;
- two combat boats from the Formoza Military Unit;
- SG-071 patrol boat from the Maritime Border Guard Unit;
- P-N-37 and P-N-40 patrol boats from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Gdańsk;
- OŻW Szczecin and WŻW Gdynia patrol boats from the Military Police.
See also