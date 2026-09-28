WIADOMOŚCI WB Group is entering Bulgaria. An important agreement has been signed Michał Górski Photo. WB GROUP (@WBGroup_PL)/X In recent days, we have observed an intensification of relations between Warsaw and Sofia. In addition to the recent meeting between the heads of government of both countries, a significant agreement has been reached between Polish and Bulgarian private sector companies.







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At the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Warsaw, cooperation was established between the WB Group and Optix. The Bulgarian company, which specialises in the production of optoelectronic systems for the defence sector, is to be responsible for, among other things, the assembly, installation, configuration, and servicing of systems offered by the WB Group. This is not intended to be the limit of their future cooperation.

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"@WBGroup_PL i bułgarski #Optix podpisały porozumienie otwierające drogę do transferu technologii polskich systemów dowodzenia, łączności i kierowania ogniem. W Bułgarii mają być produkowane, integrowane i serwisowane rozwiązania #FONET, #TOPAZ oraz radiostacje taktyczne rodziny… pic.twitter.com/MQvxqtE4Ca — WB GROUP (@WBGroup_PL) September 28, 2026

Technology transfer

Under the agreement, a transfer of Polish technologies to Bulgaria is also to take place. Mentioned in this context are the FONET communication platform (an advanced communication platform developed by WB and used in military vehicles), the TOPAZ integrated artillery command and fire control system, and the COMP@N family of software-defined radios. The Bulgarians are to manufacture, integrate, and service the aforementioned solutions – according to a statement by the Polish group.

See also Bulgaria seeks used jets amid F-16 delivery delays

Radev's visit to Poland

On Thursday, 24 September, a visit by a Bulgarian delegation led by the country’s Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, took place in Poland. During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Bulgarian politician thanked the Polish side for its assistance in maintaining the operational readiness of Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets.