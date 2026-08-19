WIADOMOŚCI Bulgaria seeks used jets amid F-16 delivery delays Michał Górski Photo. Lockheed Martin The delivery of F-16 Block 70 aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force will be delayed. Consequently, the government in Sofia is forced to seek alternative solutions.







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Bulgarian Minister of Defence Dimityr Żelazkow Stojanow has held talks with Lockheed Martin representatives regarding the acquisition of F-16 aircraft. It appears that due to several factors, the aircraft will only be able to join the Bulgarian Air Force in a few years.

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Eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft are scheduled to enter operational service in Bulgaria next year. The situation appears worse regarding the second batch of eight ordered machines. Information provided by Lockheed Martin suggests that the delivery delay may extend until 2030. Although the Americans maintain that they will do everything in their power to shorten the final handover timeframe, the chances of a significant acceleration in deliveries are slim.

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“For the Bulgarian side, it is of crucial importance that the delay is kept to a minimum and does not cause an additional financial burden for the state. We expect assurances that the delay will not affect the final contract price, as well as concrete actions aimed at reducing the delays,” said Minister Stojanow.

“For me as a minister, it is important that F-16 aircraft fly in Bulgarian skies, that we have the necessary spare parts and components for aircraft maintenance, and a sufficient number of trained pilots,” he added, indicating that in the current situation, the temporary acquisition of second-hand aircraft could be an option.