- WIADOMOŚCI
Record number of Russian diplomats expelled
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary has ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the country. It is the first instance of such a large simultaneous expulsion of Russian diplomats in the state’s history.
The decision was announced on Tuesday by the head of the ministry, Anita Orban. The specific reason for the diplomats’ removal and the timeframe for their departure were not specified. It was noted that they “conducted activities on Hungarian territory that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention, are unacceptable for diplomats.” This usually implies suspicions of espionage. “This decision serves to protect the security and sovereignty of Hungary. It does not signify a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to principles,” the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
Until now, Russia’s accredited diplomatic personnel in Budapest numbered 47 people. Minister Orban emphasises that the removal of the diplomats “does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia.” Budapest’s policy towards Moscow has undergone a fundamental change since Peter Magyar’s cabinet took office. The previous government of Viktor Orban was characterised by a pro-Russian stance, manifested, among other things, through the regular blocking or slowing down of the imposition of EU sanctions on Russia in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.
Moscow has reacted to Budapest’s decision. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that it will take appropriate retaliatory measures, and that Russia’s response will be harsh and painful for Hungary.