Record number of Russian diplomats expelled

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary has ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the country. It is the first instance of such a large simultaneous expulsion of Russian diplomats in the state’s history.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by the head of the ministry, Anita Orban. The specific reason for the diplomats’ removal and the timeframe for their departure were not specified. It was noted that they “conducted activities on Hungarian territory that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention, are unacceptable for diplomats.” This usually implies suspicions of espionage. “This decision serves to protect the security and sovereignty of Hungary. It does not signify a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to principles,” the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.