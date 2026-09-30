WIADOMOŚCI New Pentagon document. More information about permanent bases in Poland Michał Górski Photo. U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Klecan, public domain An update to the 2026 US National Defence Strategy has been published. It describes the Department of Defence’s progress in implementing the provisions of the document. The 16-page report includes a section on permanent US Army bases in Poland.







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In the latest document prepared by the US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, we read about the progress in implementing the directions set by the latest United States National Defence Strategy. We also find a significant update resulting from Operation Epic Fury, which began on 28 February. How is it possible that the Middle East – listed only fifth in the priorities of the American strategy – has so heavily engaged the US armed forces over recent months? The new document maintains that the key points set by the Strategy are being implemented, but it contains an interesting passage suggesting that certain „exceptions” may exist for these actions. „The Department guarantees the President the operational flexibility and agility necessary to respond effectively to other threats, as demonstrated, for example, by Operation DoW in the Middle East,” reads the latest report.

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In the December 2025 document, we could see a list of world regions considered most important by the current American administration. As we recall, the Pentagon primarily pointed to needs related to securing American interests in the Western Hemisphere (this refers mainly to US homeland security). Furthermore, the NSS priority list „highlighted” Latin America and the Indo-Pacific region. Now, Colby’s prioritisation looks somewhat different, as it focuses more extensively on specific challenges such as: 1) Defence of United States territory; 2) Deterring China in the Indo-Pacific region through strength, rather than confrontation; 3) Increasing burden-sharing with United States allies and partners; 4) Strengthening the American defence industrial base.

Relations with Europe and the base in Poland

In the section dedicated to Europe, the authors of the new document recalled the need to implement the NATO 3.0 concept, which, according to the Pentagon’s assumptions, is intended to make NATO once again a „real military alliance that focuses on hard power and real deterrence”. In addition to emphasising the role of the alliance, the document also pointed to the need to maintain bilateral relations. Cooperation with Poland regarding the potential creation of a permanent US military base on our territory was cited as an example.

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W oficjalnym dokumencie dotyczącym wdrażania amerykańskiej National Defense Strategy Pentagon potwierdza, że trwają rozmowy z Polską dotyczące stałego bazowania wojsk USA w naszym kraju. Rozmowy obejmują także planowanie wojskowe i współpracę… — Cezary Tomczyk (@CTomczyk) September 30, 2026

Cezary Tomczyk, the Deputy Minister of National Defence, commented on the document and the fragment concerning Poland. „American strategy assumes greater responsibility for Europe for its own defence and a more selective deployment of US forces. Poland fits into this direction: it is increasing defence spending, expanding its army, and investing in capabilities and the defence industry. The permanent presence of US troops in Poland is today officially part of the talks and planning on both sides of the Atlantic,” he wrote on the X platform.