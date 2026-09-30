WIADOMOŚCI Several drones entered Moldova. Airspace closed briefly Patryk Jagnieża Russian Gerbera drone

Photo. @metesohtaoglu/X A drone has entered Moldova. The authorities reacted by closing the airspace over the northern and central regions in order to monitor the situation. It has now been reopened.







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According to GeoInsider on X, citing Moldovan authorities, the drone entered the country’s airspace at 10:26 and has now disappeared from monitoring systems in northern Moldova. The UAV has likely crashed; however, its whereabouts are yet to be confirmed.

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The incident comes just hours after another incursion. According to the Kyiv Independent, a drone flew into Moldovan airspace, crashed outside a village, and exploded in the early hours of September 30. A massive Russian drone attack was inbound at the time of the crash, Moldova’s Defence Ministry said.

Supposedly no one was injured in the attack. Overnight, Russia launched slightly fewer than 200 drones, 86 of them jet-powered, capable of traversing longer distances. Several missiles were also launched, including Zircon, Onyx and Iskander, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. 5 missiles and around 155 drones were shot down by the Air Force.

See also Russian strategic bomber crashed. Several engines failed

Another Russian drone crashed in Moldova on September 24, which we’ve already covered on Defence24. By now, the UAV has been identified, and according to a Moldovan police Facebook post, a drone with “specific elements of the Gerbera type used by the Russian Federation” was found in the country’s Floresti district.