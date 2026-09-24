WIADOMOŚCI Drone crashed in Romania and Moldova Patryk Jagnieża Romanian F-16

Photo. 31 BLT kpt. Paweł KRZESZKIEWICZ A drone has crashed in Romania near Solca, Suceava County, after it flew for around four minutes inside Romanian airspace. Moldovan authorities have also reported that four aerial objects illegally entered the country’s airspace this morning.







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The UAV breached Romanian airspace overnight during a Russian attack on Ukraine, crossing the northern border. Two Romanian F-16s were scrambled to monitor the situation and, if needed, shoot down the drone. Warnings were also sent to residents in Botoșani and Suceava counties. Some schools in the region have reportedly cancelled classes.

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The drone has ultimately crashed, causing no casualties or material damage, according to a Romanian MoD press release. Intervention teams arrived at the scene, secured the perimeter, and identified a small-sized drone. No fire at the crash site was encountered.

During the same overnight attack, Moldovan authorities reported several incursions into their airspace. They were detected over the Briceni, Soroca, Florești and Camenca areas. These UAVs entered the airspace from Ukraine and some of them returned towards Ukrainian territory later. At least one of the drones exploded near a farm with no casualties reported so far.

See also Drone shot down over Romania

In Romanian and Moldovan cases alike, all the UAVs were most likely of Russian origin, judging by the fact that Ukraine was under Russian attacks overnight. This is also another such case of a drone entering their airspace. And the previous ones were indeed of Russian origin.