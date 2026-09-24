WIADOMOŚCI A British reconnaissance plane over Poland. An important mission near the Russian border Mateusz Saweczko Boeing P-8A Poseidon

Photo. T. Logan Keown / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain On Wednesday, 23 September, a British reconnaissance aircraft, the P-8A Poseidon, appeared over Poland once again. It flew along the border with Russia (Kaliningrad Oblast) and Belarus, conducting reconnaissance. Meanwhile, three interesting military aircraft – two American and one Canadian – arrived in Rzeszów.







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Boeing P-8A Poseidon over Poland

On Wednesday, 23 September, a British Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft appeared over Poland once again. Polish Military Radar reported its appearance in Polish airspace at 11:14.

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The Boeing P-8A is a maritime patrol aircraft which generally performs missions in maritime environments; however, it can also conduct reconnaissance over land without difficulty. Yesterday, it conducted reconnaissance along the Polish-Belarusian border and on the western and southern sides of the Kaliningrad Oblast. The aircraft flew from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, where it returned after completing several flights around the Russian and Belarusian borders.

The British reconnaissance aircraft also appeared in Poland on 11 September, and the nature of the mission it performed was similar. The P-8A Poseidon can conduct electronic reconnaissance, as well as imagery, radar, and optoelectronic reconnaissance – and can do so while positioned far from the monitored territory.

Three NATO Aircraft in Rzeszów

Meanwhile, three other NATO aircraft, likely performing logistical missions, arrived at the airport in Rzeszów, although the purpose of their arrival has not been officially confirmed. The aircraft in question are a Canadian Lockheed Martin CC-130J Super Hercules and two American aircraft – a Beech C-12T-3 Huron and a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III.

The Canadian aircraft arrived from Scotland, the American Globemaster from Pease Air Force Base in the US, while the Beech C-12T-3 Huron arrived from Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany. After completing their mission objectives, all aircraft headed for Germany. Polish Military Radar also reported the presence of these machines.