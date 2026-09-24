ANALIZA

WIADOMOŚCI Shenzhen 2026: Not another Yalta, but a glimpse of the world to come MZ Michał Zgórzak Photo. Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 For a Polish observer, few words in the vocabulary of international politics carry the emotional weight of Yalta. It is not simply the name of a conference. It is shorthand for a historical experience: great powers sitting around a table and discussing the future of countries that were not necessarily represented there. For Central Europeans, Yalta remains a reminder that international order and international justice are not always the same thing.







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This is why the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on 18–19 November 2026 deserves more attention in Europe than its seemingly technical agenda might suggest. Officially, the summit will focus on trade, investment, technology and economic cooperation. Beneath that agenda, however, lies a larger question: what will the international system look like as the assumptions of the post-Cold War era continue to erode?

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Shenzhen is not Yalta. There is no world war ending, no map waiting to be redrawn and no small group of leaders deciding the fate of entire regions. Yet the summit comes at a moment of profound transition. The centre of global economic gravity is shifting towards Asia, technology has become an instrument of power, and supply chains are increasingly treated as matters of national security. Institutions designed for a more predictable international environment are struggling to adapt.

The choice of venue is also symbolic. Few places better represent China’s economic and technological rise than Shenzhen, a city transformed within a single generation from a fishing community into one of the world’s leading innovation hubs.

The official language of the summit will be cooperation. The real story will be the relationship between Washington and Beijing. The question is no longer whether the United States and China are strategic competitors. They are. The more important question is whether that rivalry can remain manageable. For the rest of the world, including Europe, the answer may matter more than which power ultimately emerges stronger.

At first glance, Shenzhen could hardly seem further away from Warsaw. That impression is misleading.

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Central Europe’s security architecture remains anchored in the United States through NATO, while its prosperity depends on European integration, global trade and access to advanced technologies. Security points towards Washington; economic realities do not permit Europe simply to ignore Beijing.

Poland illustrates this tension particularly well. Over the past two decades, its economy has become deeply integrated into European and global manufacturing networks. If the world economy fragments into competing technological blocs, Poland will not be watching from the sidelines. Polish exporters, manufacturers, investors and technology firms will feel the consequences directly.

The same applies to technological competition. Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, digital infrastructure and telecommunications standards increasingly shape national strategy. A company choosing a supplier, a government selecting a telecommunications system or an industry deciding where to build a factory may now be making a geopolitical decision, whether it intends to or not. For Central Europe, this requires a degree of strategic balancing unseen since the end of the Cold War.

The geography of power has changed faster than the geography of Europe. That may be the most important message of Shenzhen. Distance is no longer insulation, and decisions taken in Asia can reshape Europe’s strategic environment long before Europeans have finished debating them.

Shenzhen will not decide the future of Europe. Yet it may offer one of the clearest indications of the world in which Europeans, willingly or not, will have to operate.