WIADOMOŚCI Europe’s €200 million counter to Trump’s Greenland bid Jakub Bielamowicz EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic PM during her Greenland visit on 6-7 September 2026.

Photo. X.com The EU has unveiled a major funding package to secure Greenland’s critical minerals and infrastructure, directly countering Donald Trump’s renewed bid for the Arctic territory.







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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the 2026-2027 funding package in Nuuk on 7 September. She was joined by Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Although Greenland operates as a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, it remains outside the European Union.

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Delivered through the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, the funding targets satellite networks, subsea cables, renewable energy and sustainable mining. Planned projects include expanded satellite capacity via the local telecommunications operator Tusass and renewable power grids for isolated settlements. Officials are also considering support to expand the Buksefjord hydropower facility, while separate housing and tourism programmes are currently in development.

Greenland possesses 25 of the 34 raw materials that the EU classifies as critical. However, extreme weather conditions and prohibitive development costs have historically constrained large-scale mining operations.

During her visit, von der Leyen stressed that Greenland’s destiny must be determined by Greenlanders and Denmark alone. Her remarks follow Trump’s renewed demand for American control at the July NATO summit. Meanwhile, ongoing talks between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk have yet to yield an agreement.

See also Greenland deal tied to U.S. military presence in Europe

Alongside the financial package, the leaders signed a joint declaration extending cooperation to cover cybersecurity, hybrid threats and the protection of critical infrastructure. This document modernises a framework agreed upon in 2015, though it explicitly avoids creating any legal or financial obligations.

Looking further ahead, the European Commission has proposed a €530 million allocation for Greenland within the 2028-2034 EU budget. This marks a substantial increase from the existing €225 million earmarked for the 2021-2027 cycle, which was primarily devoted to education. The long-term funding proposal remains subject to broader budget negotiations.