WIADOMOŚCI Poland will be servicing Apache helicopter engines. An agreement is ready Michał Górski Photo. US Army Engines for 96 Polish AH-64E Apache helicopters will be serviced domestically. The agreement signed in Dęblin between Military Aviation Works No. 1 and GE Aerospace not only secures the maintenance of the domestic fleet but also paves the way for repairing power units for aircraft from other nations.







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At the headquarters of Military Aviation Works No. 1 in Dęblin, an agreement was signed for the servicing of engines for Apache helicopters, which will serve in the Polish Armed Forces in the future. Specifically, the contract covers the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of T700/CT7 engines. It is worth noting that these power units are also utilised in Black Hawk, AW149, and AW101 helicopters.

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Another step taken

According to information provided by the Deputy Minister of National Defence, Cezary Tomczyk, Dęblin is to become not only a service centre for the engines of Polish helicopters, but it is also possible that in the future, engine servicing will be provided for other allies.

Polski przemysł zdobywa kolejne kompetencje w programie Apache. Tym razem w zakresie serwisowania silników

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Wiceminister @CTomczyk: Prawda jest taka, że dzisiaj polskie wojsko właściwie każdego dnia mierzy się z zagrożeniem ze Wschodu. Dlatego nie jest też przypadkiem to, że w… pic.twitter.com/gE6Aqf0Hna — Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) September 28, 2026

The agreement for servicing Apache helicopter engines is the next component of the offset agreements signed between Poland and the American corporations co-producing these aircraft. In 2023, a contract was concluded for the servicing and repair in Poland of fire control systems (AN/APG-78 Longbow radar) and M-TADS/PNVS optoelectronic sensor suites. In turn, in August 2024, Warsaw concluded an agreement with Boeing for technical support and the servicing of AH-64E airframe structural components.

“Today’s agreement is the third step we are taking this year towards integrating the Polish industry into the Apache programme. It builds our competencies not for a year or two, but for decades,” stated Adam Leszkiewicz, the President of the Management Board of Polish Armaments Group (PGZ).

Poland as the second-largest user in the world

On 13 August 2024, the Ministry of National Defence signed an agreement with the US government for the delivery of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. The agreement included a logistics package, training, as well as a supply of ammunition and spare parts.

The contract cost is approximately ten billion dollars ($10 billion). The transfer of technology to Poland (offset) is expected to be worth approximately 1.2 billion zloty (approx. $310 million). According to the agreement, the first Apaches are scheduled to arrive in Poland in 2028 (currently, eight leased machines from the USA are stationed in Poland – at the 56th Air Base in Inowrocław).