WIADOMOŚCI Gen. Grynkewich warns Putin: Don’t even try Michał Górski Photo. NATO JFC “The United States will continue to provide NATO with ‘critical but more limited capabilities’,” said Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander of US European Command (EUCOM) General Alexus Grynkewich.







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In an interview with Reuters, the commander referred to the recent escalation of Russian hybrid activities targeted at member states of the North Atlantic Alliance. In his view, NATO will be able to handle “any threat from Russia.”

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Gen. Grynkewich referred to recent data published by Danish intelligence, which stated that there is a “small but growing risk” that Russia would decide to carry out a limited military attack on a NATO member state. He called the report “concerning” but added that as an Alliance, we should remain calm. “We have the tools and mechanisms necessary to manage this threat,” he reassured, while simultaneously asking allies to share more data with him regarding Russian hybrid attacks.

Speaking to Reuters, Gen. Grynkewich commented on reports suggesting that the significant depletion of United States ammunition stockpiles (caused by the war with Iran) could prompt Vladimir Putin to attack NATO. “He had better not even try it on my watch,” the American commander said.