WIADOMOŚCI Russia is offering $20 million for information on a Ukrainian commander Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Ukrainian MoD Russia has offered a $20 million reward for information on the whereabouts of the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS), Major Robert „Madiar” Brovdi. The reward was announced through post-Soviet criminal networks.







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According to „The Wall Street Journal,” the issued „wanted notice” is the result of the exceptional combat effectiveness of the SBS, which has been operating since 2024. These forces account for 2.5 per cent of the Ukrainian military’s personnel, while being responsible for one-third of Russian losses over the past year.

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Since the beginning of the war, the Russians are reported to have killed 79 members of the SBS. According to Brovdi’s calculations, for every one of his fallen soldiers, his formation has killed or wounded 656 enemy troops. „I don’t think this ratio is good enough,” the commander told a WSJ journalist.

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Before the war, SBS commander Robert Brovdi was involved in the grain trade. Following Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, he transferred his business experience to the realities of war. In his view, war is about „mathematics, proper planning, good use of forces, and spending as little as possible from the budget.”