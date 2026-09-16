WIADOMOŚCI Second Polish F-35A Completes Maiden Flight in Italy Michał Górski Photo. st. sierż. Rafał Samluk / Combat Camera / zoom.mon.gov.pl The first flight of the F-35A fighter jet, tail number 3518, has taken place in Italy. The aircraft will soon be delivered to the Polish Air Force.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



In July of this year, the first Polish F-35A (no. 3517) completed its maiden flight at the Italian facility in Cameri (Northern Italy, near Milan). A test flight of the second aircraft produced there for the Polish Air Force has just been confirmed. In total, 18 aircraft destined for Polish aviation have already completed their first flights (this is the number of machines expected to be in Poland by the end of this year).

Ad

In 2020, Poland ordered 32 F-35 aircraft manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin. The contract is worth 4.6 billion dollars, and all deliveries are scheduled to be completed by 2029. In May, the first “Husars” appeared over the Vistula. There are currently eight such machines in the country.

Wczoraj we Włoszech 🇮🇹, pierwszy lot wykonał osiemnasty już i zarazem drugi zmontowany w zakładach w Cameri 🇮🇹, myśliwiec ✈️ Lockheed Martin F-35A "3518" przeznaczony dla Sił Powietrznych RP 🇵🇱 ‼️



📸 Fot. CUBO Photo Milano (https://t.co/4cuiBMaHXC)#POLMILRADAR pic.twitter.com/LR9Yrcc82m — Polish Military Radar 🇵🇱📡✈️ (@PolishMilRadar) September 16, 2026

There is a high probability that Poland will not stop at acquiring 32 aircraft. The Technical Modernisation Plan for the Polish Armed Forces for the years 2025-2039 does not rule out the possibility of purchasing further aircraft. Ultimately, the Polish Air Force could have 64 F-35A aircraft. The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth-generation multi-role aircraft utilising stealth technology.