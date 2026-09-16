WIADOMOŚCI EU speeds up deliveries of Patriot missiles for Ukraine Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Lockheed Martin European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the acceleration of missile deliveries for Patriot systems to Ukraine. Furthermore, Brussels will collaborate with Kyiv on a new, cheaper air defence system.







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During her address, von der Leyen highlighted the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defence in the context of the upcoming winter. The acceleration of missile deliveries for Patriot systems was announced. It was acknowledged that in recent weeks, as part of talks between the Union, EU member states, and NATO, a decision was made for the first time to purchase American missiles. This likely refers to information from last week, according to which it was decided to use part of the funds from the EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine to purchase approximately 1,000 PAC-3 missiles.

Together with @SecGenNATO Rutte, I welcome the agreement by Member States on the derogation for Ukraine to purchase crucial products for Patriot air defence systems.



The next disbursement of €3.2 billion will enable Ukraine to better protect its skies from Russia’s… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 8, 2026

The EC President also announced the development, together with Ukraine, of a cheaper, modular anti-missile defence system under the Freya project, which could serve as an alternative to Patriots. “In it, we are combining Ukraine’s combat experience and its innovative potential with Europe’s leading position in the field of technology and our production capacities,” von der Leyen emphasised.

For now, Ukraine is struggling when it comes to air defence as most of its Patriot missile stockpiles are depleted. Kyiv still has not acquired a licence to produce the weapon domestically and even if it did, it would take years before real defensive capabilities were developed. And munitions enabling consistent air defence are needed now, in order to prepare for the following winter.