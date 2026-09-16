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WIADOMOŚCI Estonia wants to join France’s nuclear deterrence. The limits are obvious Aleksander Olech Photo. French Forces in Estonia/X Estonia has confirmed that it is discussing participation in France’s Forward Deterrence initiative. Politically, this is understandable because Tallinn has one of Europe’s closest defence relationships with Paris and wants every additional layer of deterrence against Russia. Militarily, however, Estonia is a very different case from Finland, Sweden or even Poland. Talks are realistic and harsh. Deep participation involving French strategic aircraft is much harder to envisage, even from the Russian perspective.







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Prime Minister Kristen Michal confirmed that Estonia is already discussing the initiative with France, while the new French ambassador in Tallinn has acknowledged that nuclear deterrence is part of the bilateral dialogue. Michal himself also stressed an important point: this is not an initiative that countries simply join. Participation requires capabilities and readiness.

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France and Estonia have a strong foundation for such talks. French troops have contributed to NATO’s presence in Estonia since 2017 and have been continuously deployed at Tapa since 2021. French aircraft have also operated from Ämari under Baltic Air Policing. In June 2026, Paris and Tallinn signed another declaration expanding bilateral defence cooperation, including work towards principles of mutual defence.

The relationship also works in the opposite direction. Estonia deployed forces alongside France in Operation Barkhane and later Task Force Takuba in the Sahel. For several years, Tallinn was one of the European partners most willing to support French military operations in Africa. Defence cooperation has therefore been built not only around Estonia’s security, but around reciprocal military support.

However, nuclear cooperation is different. Estonia does not operate its own fighter fleet capable of participating in exercises in the same way as Finland, Sweden, Germany or Poland. Its Air Force is centred on air surveillance, command infrastructure and hosting allied aircraft, while Baltic airspace is protected through NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission.

This means that the most realistic Estonian role would initially be political and consultative: participation in discussions, observer status during exercises, strategic planning and possibly access to the mechanisms being created around French Forward Deterrence. Estonia can participate in nuclear signalling without becoming a platform for French nuclear-capable aircraft.

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Geography is the second problem. Estonia borders Russia directly and lies only a short distance from major Russian military infrastructure around St Petersburg and the Gulf of Finland. A temporary deployment of French strategic aircraft there would therefore carry a very different escalation profile from exercises in France, Germany or even Finland. The fact that French conventional aircraft already operate from Ämari does not automatically mean that the same logic can be transferred to the nuclear dimension.

There is also a wider political problem. If Estonia were brought deeply into the military component of Forward Deterrence, the same question would immediately arise for Latvia and Lithuania. It would be difficult to create a special arrangement for Estonia while leaving the other two Baltic states outside. From there, attention could move further south towards Romania and other eastern-flank states. The initiative could quickly become much broader than the framework Macron originally presented.

France therefore has to balance two objectives. It wants to demonstrate that its nuclear deterrent has a genuinely European dimension, but it also needs to control the geographical and political expansion of the initiative. Macron explicitly presented Forward Deterrence as complementary to NATO and retained exclusive French control over the nuclear arsenal. Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark were among the first states identified for dialogue, with Finland subsequently joining.

Time also matters. The first round of the next French presidential election is scheduled for 18 April 2027, with the second round on 2 May. Macron’s initiative therefore has only a limited period in which to build institutions and practical cooperation before France enters a new presidency.

See also France drills nuclear deterrence, sends signal to Russia

This is why Estonia’s announcement should not yet be interpreted as another Finnish-style accession. Tallinn clearly wants to be inside the discussion, and Paris has every reason to keep Estonia close. But consultation, exercises as an observer and strategic dialogue are one thing; integrating Estonia directly into the military element of French nuclear deterrence is another.

France and Estonia will continue to cooperate closely. French troops will remain important for Estonia’s conventional defence, while Tallinn will continue to support a stronger French role in European security. For the nuclear dimension, however, Estonia is likely to remain closer to the political edge of the initiative than to its military centre. Hard perspective but – at least – it is real.