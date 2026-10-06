WIADOMOŚCI Another permanent US military base in Europe? 'We are ready to cover the maintenance costs' Patryk Jagnieża Soldiers from the US, Poland, Lithuania; Brave Griffin exercise, Lithuania, April 2024

Photo. Jakub Borowski, Defence24.pl Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius has declared that his country is ready to cover the costs of maintaining a permanent US military base in the country. The United States is reportedly considering the possibility of establishing such a base.







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“Partners only need to make a political decision regarding the permanent deployment of troops, and Lithuania is ready to cover the associated financial costs,” Sinkevicius wrote on Facebook. On Monday, United States President Donald Trump stated that the possibility of establishing a permanent military base in Lithuania is under consideration.

“We will definitely consider it. I know many people in Lithuania. They are wonderful people,” Trump told reporters in Washington. “I am glad that this idea is being taken seriously. We appreciate the contribution of allies to our security,” wrote Sinkevicius. In his view, the presence of American soldiers in Lithuania is a “critically important guarantor of deterrence and security.”

At present, American soldiers in Lithuania are stationed on a rotational basis. This model has been implemented since 2014. At the end of October, two American battalions, totalling over a thousand soldiers, are expected to arrive in the country. Lithuania is also one of the leaders in terms of defence spending among NATO nations. In 2025, these expenditures amounted to 5.38 per cent of Lithuania’s GDP. This year, Vilnius intends to maintain this spending at a level of at least 5 per cent.

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