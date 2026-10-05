- WIADOMOŚCI
A permanent US base in Poland? Only „technical issues” left
A decision on a permanent US military base in Poland is drawing closer. Polish-American talks are currently reported to focus on „technical issues”.
On Sunday, during the „Fakty po Faktach” programme, Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk announced that a final decision regarding a permanent US military base on Polish territory is imminent. According to the minister, „technical issues” are currently being discussed. It should be recalled that in September, during her last visit to Washington, Deputy Minister of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka stated that the final decision regarding the base was to be made before the end of this year.
The location for the new American base will be selected from two voivodeships: Lower Silesia and Greater Poland. The permanent base – if established – will house five thousand American troops. According to Minister Paweł Zalewski, this threshold was reportedly outlined by US President Donald Trump. Current estimates suggest that the cost of the potential base could reach as much as 17 billion zloty (approx. $4.2 billion / €3.9 billion).