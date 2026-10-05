A permanent US base in Poland? Only „technical issues” left

On Sunday, during the „Fakty po Faktach” programme, Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk announced that a final decision regarding a permanent US military base on Polish territory is imminent. According to the minister, „technical issues” are currently being discussed. It should be recalled that in September, during her last visit to Washington, Deputy Minister of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka stated that the final decision regarding the base was to be made before the end of this year.