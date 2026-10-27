WIADOMOŚCI US Secretary of War in trouble. Big shake-up at the Pentagon? AM Artur Marciniak Photo. @DeptofWar / X House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has announced actions to remove Pete Hegseth from the position of US Secretary of Defence if his party regains the majority after the November elections. A motion for the impeachment of the Pentagon chief has already been filed by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. Simultaneously, Democrats are demanding explanations regarding the restriction of Ukraine’s access to the Starshield system.







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In an interview with MS NOW, Jeffries called on Donald Trump to dismiss Hegseth. He announced that if the President fails to do so, the Democrats will address the matter after regaining control of the House of Representatives. He accused the Secretary of Defence of a lack of qualifications and reminded him that he had already demanded his resignation in the spring of 2025.

As noted by The Hill, Jeffries has not yet explicitly declared whether he will support the impeachment motion. According to the portal, the vote is set to take place after Congressmen return to Washington in November.

The initiative in this matter also came from within Republican ranks. On 15 September, Thomas Massie presented eight charges against Hegseth. These concern, among others, conducting warfare against Iran without the required Congressional approval, ignoring restrictions stemming from War Powers regulations, and violating rules regarding the protection of civilians. In the Congressman’s assessment, the Secretary of Defence’s actions violate the constitutional powers of Congress and require him to be held accountable.

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A separate issue concerns Ukraine. Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, speaking on NBC’s Sunday programme „Meet the Press”, called for Hegseth, Elon Musk, and others with knowledge of the Starshield bandwidth restrictions — SpaceX’s satellite communication system used by the Ukrainian military — to be questioned under oath.