Ukraine is waiting for Patriot missiles. Only Hegseth's signature is missing Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Lockheed Martin Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has been waiting for nearly a month for the signature of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding the delivery of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems. The matter is to be discussed with the American side; furthermore, Kyiv is also holding talks with other partners.







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“We are operating on several levels: with the United States, Europe, and other partners who have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. In particular, for nearly a month, we have been waiting for Mr Hegseth’s signature regarding missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS systems,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday, 26 October. These issues will be discussed again with the American side. Simultaneously, talks with other partners are ongoing.

The lack of approval was confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who admitted last week that this information might be true. The missiles were purchased as early as last year under the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) programme, which was launched last year within NATO. It allows member states to finance the purchase of weapons and ammunition from American stocks and subsequently transfer them to Ukraine.

See also Sikorski: Poland does not have Patriot missiles to give to Ukraine