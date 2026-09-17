WIADOMOŚCI Nordic countries prepare supply chains for war Aleksander Olech Photo. Forsvaret The Nordic countries are expanding cooperation on security of supply to ensure access to essential goods and services during major crises, security tensions and war. The new declaration covers production, logistics, distribution and trade, with the aim of keeping both civilian society and military defence functioning even if normal supply chains are disrupted.







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The agreement was signed during the Nordic Supplies Summit and reflects a broader change in the region. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland are increasingly treating resilience, logistics and stockpiles as part of defence planning, not only as civilian crisis management.

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This is particularly important in the High North and Baltic Sea region, where disruption of transport routes, ports, energy infrastructure or cross-border trade could quickly affect military mobility as well as the civilian population. A country may have troops and equipment, but without fuel, food, spare parts, transport and functioning logistics, its defence capability will deteriorate very quickly.

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The Nordic approach is therefore becoming increasingly comprehensive: stronger armed forces, closer military cooperation and, at the same time, preparation of societies for prolonged disruption. Deterrence is not only about weapons. Let’s hope that other countries – mainly from Eastern Europe – will follow the concept.